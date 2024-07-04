The Best Island Resorts for a Luxury Holiday

For luxurious island getaways, the Maldives is frequently chosen and it's not difficult to see why. The group of more than 1,000 coral islands provides an exceptional level of beauty and seclusion that attracts honeymooners as well as people in search of calmness.

The Allure of Overwater Bungalows

Living in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives is a unique experience. Just imagine, you wake up to the sound of calm waves and can walk directly into clear waters. The feeling of being alone and close is very strong there. Private pools, personal butlers, and gourmet dining add to the indulgence.

Unmatched Marine Life

For people fascinated in ocean creatures, the Maldives provide exceptional chances for snorkelling and diving. You can discover lively coral reefs, swim near to manta rays or even whale sharks - this is an experience that will stay with you forever. Numerous resorts give trips and experts to make sure you see these underwater marvels in a secure and relaxed manner.