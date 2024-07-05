Gucci's most iconic handbags

There are bags that have so deeply marked the history of high fashion that they have become true style icons.

Imagining an accessory capable of breaking out of convention and revolutionizing women's fashion is a masterstroke that few can claim to have accomplished. The Florentine fashion house, with its most famous it bags, is one of them. Some of the most iconic Gucci bags have not only left a significant mark over time, but have also influenced the style of many stars.