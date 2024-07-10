4 things Liverpool is most famous for

Located on England's northwest coast, Liverpool is a city recognised for its unique culture and infectious energy. While most know it as the birthplace of The Beatles, Liverpool’s significance extends far beyond its musical legacy. With two professional football teams, around 213 bars, and the most museums outside of London, there are many features that make the city famous.
Here are four things that put Liverpool on the map. If you ever get the chance to visit, you must check them out.
As the birth city of The Beatles, the most commercially successful band in history, you could say Liverpool knows a thing or two about music. Yet, the city’s contribution to music goes beyond the Fab Four. The Cavern Club, where the band used to perform, is still a popular spot for live music, hosting emerging talent and established artists.
It’s thanks to this musical heritage that Liverpool has .
Football is a key part of Liverpudlian culture, with the city proudly hosting two Premier League teams - Liverpool FC and Everton FC. Liverpool FC stands as one of the world’s most successful football clubs, boasting the most trophies in English football history, including 19 top-flight league titles and six European Cups.
The atmosphere at Anfield on game day is unmatched, with the rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" motivating the whole stadium. This experience is made all the better when locals get to cheer on homegrown talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, and uniting in love for The Beautiful Game.
Liverpool is a cultural powerhouse, offering lots to do for history lovers. The city is home to Britain’s largest cathedral, which took around 74 years to build. The Gothic-style church was designed by Giles Gilbert Scott, who was only 22 years old at the time, and rises to a height of 101 metres.
It’s also worth mentioning just how many . You’ve got the world’s first national museum dedicated to a single regional city, the Museum of Liverpool, as well as the Open Eye Gallery and The Beatles Story.
Last year, on behalf of Ukraine. The banks of the River Mersey were bustling with eager fans from all corners of the globe hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite acts – and some Eurovision legends too, including Liverpool’s very own Sonia.
In the end, it was Sweden’s Loreen who took home the trophy (for the second time we should add). It truly was a night to remember, and we hope to see such an event again in the Scouse city.
