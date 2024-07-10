How to Find the Owner of Property by Address for Free

1. UnMask

When you want to find the owner of a property by address for free, you can't go wrong with UnMask. It's a public records search tool that has the ability to comb through public records across the United States. Instead of being limited to one database at a time, UnMask allows you to search through all of the important ones in one go. This can save you time, money, and, of course, your sanity.

When you want to find information about an address, you'll want to use UnMask’s address lookup tool . To get started, simply enter your address into the search tool and let UnMask’s high-quality search engine do the rest. Once it gathers the results, it creates a full report that includes information like:

The name of a property owner

Businesses that own a property

Sex offender status of people who live on a property

Contact information

Liens

Tax information

Home value

Depending on the property, UnMask can help you find some or all of this information.