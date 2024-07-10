Top Six Male Luxury Lifestyle Influencers to Follow in 2024

From how to dress stylishly to what makes a home gorgeous, luxury lifestyle channels on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are many. But these types of channels are not limited to female hosts, as there are many male influencers who also contribute amazing ideas on how to live luxuriously in the 21st century.
If you love inspiration on how to cook stylish meals, dress well, live healthily, and decorate your home in a modern way, then these are some influencers you should be following in 2024.
Nicolas Fairford lives the life most of us dream of but makes a point of showing his followers how they can, too. A large portion of Fairford’s videos are dedicated to home living, as he shows his audience how to decorate rooms and gardens according to his keen eye for style. Fairford also features videos dedicated to his dress style, which has an old-school British flair.
He’s a big fan of the show Bridgerton and has tried to incorporate some of the show into his own videos, thereby inspiring many other content creators to be true to themselves in their content-making. If you’re one of his fans and want to make your own videos on things that get you excited, learn how to start a vlog and how to monetize it before diving into your passion.
Indian-born Abhinav Yadav has a large following for his videos on DIY and veggie gardening. These two passions go well together, as Yadav shows his audience how to make their own practical and functional garden designs. His videos are brightly colored and full of helpful tips for men who enjoy the satisfaction of growing their own food.
His YouTube channel, CreateYourTaste, has over 3,000 subscribers and is growing as more men know him. Other videos include how to decorate your home during Diwali, how to make frames out of scrap, and how to create hanging baskets for garden planting.
As a professional model, Josh Riquelme has a mixed audience of men and women. But his main audience is men who want to stay up to date with the latest dress styles and grooming tips. Josh Riquelme shows his audience how to trim and look after their beards without having to visit a barber every week and also provides workout tips for those who want to stay in shape.
Living in Uk, London, Efe Efeturi provides men with everything they need to know about menswear, skincare, and color coordination in their dress choices. This YouTube influencer believes that there are certain rules to style that should simply never be broken and relay these to men who may be ignorant of them.
Efeturi isn’t shy about featuring his family in some of his videos, showcasing some of his trips and suggestions for travel. Men who want to learn classy tips on suits will appreciate Efe Efeturi’s instructions on how to care for classically stylish clothing, as well as his tips on how to keep skin vitalized and healthy.
For those who like a more modern way of dressing up, Parker York Smith is a popular YouTube influencer with an eye for rustic fashion. With over 750 thousand subscribers, his videos explore affordable wardrobe options, how to dress for weddings, and seasonal styles for men.
Smith has collaborated with other YouTube influencers to help single men attract women with the way they dress. He’s also highlighted some of the common mistakes men make in the way they dress and shown how to rectify them with inexpensive solutions.
Apartment living is a lifestyle many bachelors prefer, and Carl Thompson is a great influencer to follow if you want to know how to do so with style. Thompson addresses many of the questions men have about their dress choices, as well as how to get the most out of single living.
He has over 14,000 subscribers on YouTube and also boasts large followings on other platforms. Topics include cars, grooming, and fragrance choices for men. Hairstyles also form a part of his video selection, and Thosmpos is a master at helping men choose the right hair care products for themselves.
Whether you’re a single or married man, these influencers are worth following for dress tips, grooming advice, and interesting vlogs about what it means to be a man in today’s modern world. Go check each one of them out and choose the ones you relate to most.
