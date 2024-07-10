Top Six Male Luxury Lifestyle Influencers to Follow in 2024

Nicolas Fairford lives the life most of us dream of but makes a point of showing his followers how they can, too. A large portion of Fairford’s videos are dedicated to home living, as he shows his audience how to decorate rooms and gardens according to his keen eye for style. Fairford also features videos dedicated to his dress style, which has an old-school British flair.

He’s a big fan of the show Bridgerton and has tried to incorporate some of the show into his own videos, thereby inspiring many other content creators to be true to themselves in their content-making. If you’re one of his fans and want to make your own videos on things that get you excited, learn how to start a vlog and how to monetize it before diving into your passion.