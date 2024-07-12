The 6 Best Things to Do in Abu Dhabi’s Top Urban Sanctuary

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi has its fair share of must-visit, world-famous landmarks and tourist attractions. These include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Jahili Fort, the Marina Mall and Qasr Al Watan. However, there is a holiday and leisure hotspot in this city and a home to the best beach in Abu Dhabi that deserves a visit as well: Saadiyat Island.
Saadiyat Island is a leisure, entertainment, dining, hotel, and residential complex located in Abu Dhabi. It is considered an urban sanctuary since it was designed to give tourists and locals a luxurious escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.
The area is home to a vibrant ecosystem of mangroves that protect the shorelines from erosion. Native fish abound and breed here as well. The area is also home to Hawksbill turtles and dolphins, making it the perfect place to watch them in their natural habitat.
Below are the top six things you can do on Saadiyat Island:
If you haven’t booked your accommodation yet or if hotel hopping appeals to you, you will be spoilt for choice at Saadiyat Island.
The island is home to several world-class, famous hotels and resorts:
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotels and Villas
Rixos Premium
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Nurai Island
These hotels and resorts offer the best in terms of accommodation, facilities, and services, allowing you to enjoy a relaxing and deluxe holiday or short stay.
Saadiyat Island is home to two gorgeous beaches – the Saadiyat Beach Club and Kai Beach.
Both beaches boast soft white sands and clear blue waters. They are excellent spots for swimming, paddleboarding and other fun water sports and activities.
These beaches also have beachside loungers, allowing you to relax and enjoy the views. You might even be lucky enough to spot some dolphins and sea turtles while lounging on the shore.
The Saadiyat Beach Club has an exclusive swimming pool where you can swim and unwind on the poolside cabanas.
Whether you’re at the Saadiyat Beach Club or Kai Beach, you can indulge in great eats at the nearby restaurants and food trucks.
Designed by renowned architect Jean Nouvel, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is the MENA region's first universal museum. It encompasses over 9,200 square metres of galleries featuring a well-curated collection of art pieces from all over the world.
Works on display include paintings, dioramas, astrolabes, medallions, canister towers, and ceremonial armours from world-famous artists.
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s building is a work of art itself, with its unique and stunning architecture and design. You will be delighted and impressed by everything you see here.
After a long day outdoors, reward yourself with a visit to a salon and spa.
Treat yourself to one of the wide range of massage and spa treatments you can find on Saadiyat Island. You can even sign up for a genuine Turkish hamam (bathhouse) experience if you haven’t tried it before. Whatever treatment you choose, you will certainly feel relaxed and ready for your next round of activities afterwards.
Some of the most sought-after spas here include:
The Atarmia Spa, situated within the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas
The Nurai Spa at Nurai Island
The Iridium Spa at St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
The Spa at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
The Spa Escape at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
Zen the Spa at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas
You can also have your tresses cut or styled at a salon if you want to try a new look while you’re in Abu Dhabi. Or have your nails done at a nail spa to enjoy a complete makeover.
Whether you want to have a cup of steaming coffee or tea to start your day or something stronger at night, you will find your choice of beverage here.
Saadiyat Island is home to a selection of cafes and coffee shops. Some of the restaurants here offer a variety of the best brews and teas, which you can enjoy on their own.
The restaurants here also have an impressive menu of spirits, alcoholic beverages, and mocktails. If you want to experience Abu Dhabi’s nightlife while viewing the city’s incredible skyline in the evening, you won’t go wrong when you head to Saadiyat Island.
The best way to enjoy your drink is to pair it with a scrumptious meal or delectable snack. As already mentioned, the island is home to several cafes and restaurants, which currently include:
Antonia Saadiyat Island (pizza)
Alkalime (salads and healthy choices)
Beirut Sur Mer (Lebanese cuisine)
Niri (Japanese food)
Ting Irie Saadiyat Island (Jamaican cuisine)
Whatever cuisine you’re in the mood for and regardless of the time of day, you can enjoy a tasty, filling meal or snack here.
If you’re in Abu Dhabi, don’t forget to drop by Saadiyat Island – it has everything you’re looking for, plus a whole lot more.
