The 6 Best Things to Do in Abu Dhabi’s Top Urban Sanctuary

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi has its fair share of must-visit, world-famous landmarks and tourist attractions. These include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Jahili Fort, the Marina Mall and Qasr Al Watan. However, there is a holiday and leisure hotspot in this city and a home to the best beach in Abu Dhabi that deserves a visit as well: Saadiyat Island.

Saadiyat Island is a leisure, entertainment, dining, hotel, and residential complex located in Abu Dhabi. It is considered an urban sanctuary since it was designed to give tourists and locals a luxurious escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The area is home to a vibrant ecosystem of mangroves that protect the shorelines from erosion. Native fish abound and breed here as well. The area is also home to Hawksbill turtles and dolphins, making it the perfect place to watch them in their natural habitat.