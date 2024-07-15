It is an indescribable thrill to throw yourself down the highest of ski slopes, wherever in the world they may be. However, the before and after of a given slope is often typified by the word ‘luxury’ – from excellent cuisine to even more excellent accommodation.
Luxuriating on some Alpine, Pyrenean, Andean or other such mountain’s side for a week or two is a . And with ski holidays being so chock-full of memorable experiences, it will come as no surprise that some planning – and some investment – is required. You might be planning a ski holiday for the whole (potentially extended) family, which raises some key challenges.
For example, some slopes may not be accessible for the older members of your ski party, while some chalets may not be appropriate for the younger members of your party – with the addition of the logistics involved in pulling everything together!
This, then, can serve as a rough guide to helping you through exactly that process – from first thoughts to the fibre of your holiday itself. Without further ado, here’s how to plan a multi-generational luxury skiing trip.
Let’s start with the destination, then. First off, you’ll want to narrow down to at least a continent, if not a specific country. , and you should have an inkling what shape or size would suit you best. From here, you can start to look for all-ages ski resorts, with slopes and amenities for everyone.
Many such resorts will have on-site accommodation, but you should still consider all the options available to you. If you have the budget, it might make more sense for you to book out a separate chalet or village home for all the family to stay in together.
If you’d prefer to stick with hotels, consider ground-floor rooms for older travellers, and consider looking out for creche or childminding options for a little ‘you’ time. Speaking of which, it’d be rude not to select for accommodation with an accessible hot tub…
Of course, with vulnerable children and vulnerable older adults in the mix, there is one specific consideration which should take precedence over the rest: safety. The resorts you choose should have adequate facilities for medical emergencies and any specific needs your party may have – and you need to make sure everyone has before you travel!
The relative luxury of accommodation amenities leads us to the joys that can be found beyond the confines of the mountain slope, whether it involves day-long activities and excursions or simple alternatives to exerting your way down a ski route.
On the more relaxed end of the scale, you might want to book in some spa sessions either with your chosen resort or at a nearby place. You might also consider local walking routes or points of interest for a day off the slopes.
There is something you’ll be doing a lot of each day, regardless of your devotion to skiing. Ski resorts and their surrounding environs are always full of incredible restaurants, from Michelin-star affairs designed to attract the glitterati to local establishments with the best rustic fare you’ll ever eat.
The trick here, again, is to ensure you have enough options that are happy catering to kids as well as your selves!
