The most sought-after types of houses in the UK

The UK boasts a rich architectural heritage, reflected in the diverse range of housing across the country. Whether you’re planning to move or simply interested in the property market, we explore some of the most popular housing types, from newly built homes in developing areas to unique cottages in the countryside.
, especially among first-time buyers and families in and around major cities. These properties offer modern styles and amenities, appealing to those seeking a low-maintenance, ready-to-move-in option.
These homes also usually come with a 10-year warranty, providing additional peace of mind for buyers should repairs be needed. Another main selling point of new builds is their energy efficiency, which can lead to significant savings on utility bills.
Terraced houses have always been a solid choice in urban and suburban areas due to their character and affordability, making them attractive to many homeowners, including young families and first-time buyers.
These properties sometimes have unique architectural features and historical significance. As an example, you’ll find Georgian terraces in cities like Bath and London, which often .
Semi-detached houses offer the perfect balance of space and privacy, while still maintaining that sense of community. These homes tend to have more room than terraced houses and often come with gardens, meaning they are highly sought-after for families with young children.
The highest demand can be seen in suburban areas with good schools and amenities, .
Detached houses are essentially single properties without connections to other homes, making them much more private than semi-detached and terraced properties. These properties are , especially in locations such as the North of England, the East Midlands, and Northern Ireland.
More often than not, detached properties will also feature a large front and back garden, a driveway, and a garage. There’s also the freedom to carry out extensions and renovations without affecting neighbouring properties.
This makes detached houses the perfect choice for families looking for long-term homes and more wealthy individuals seeking a higher level of seclusion.
Cottages offer a unique style and rural charm that you can’t get from other property types. Demand is generally driven by retirees and second homeowners. Bungalows, on the other hand, are favoured among the elderly and those looking to downsize due to their low-maintenance nature and accessibility.
Cottages are mostly found in scenic rural areas, while bungalows are common in suburban settings and areas designed for the elderly.
