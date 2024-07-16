The most sought-after types of houses in the UK

New builds

New build homes are becoming increasingly popular , especially among first-time buyers and families in and around major cities. These properties offer modern styles and amenities, appealing to those seeking a low-maintenance, ready-to-move-in option.

These homes also usually come with a 10-year warranty, providing additional peace of mind for buyers should repairs be needed. Another main selling point of new builds is their energy efficiency, which can lead to significant savings on utility bills.