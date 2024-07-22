5 ways to create a luxurious personal style

Timeless items form the cornerstone of a luxurious wardrobe. These are the garments that never go out of style and can be worn year after year.

Think of classics such as a little black dress, a tailored trench coat , a well-fitted blazer and a pair of leather loafers.

These pieces are versatile and can be mixed and matched to create a variety of sophisticated looks.

Investing in timeless fashion ensures that your wardrobe remains chic and relevant, regardless of changing trends.