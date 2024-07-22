How to Break Into the Music Industry

The first step in your music journey is to find your unique voice. This doesn't just mean your literal singing voice. It also entails your style, brand, and message. Explore different genres and sounds , until you find the perfect fit. Your unique style is what will set you apart from the competition.

Think about what you enjoy most about your favorite artists. You can incorporate those elements into your work. Remember, it's about finding inspiration to shape your identity, and not copying.