A Travelers Guide to the Art and Elegance of Detroit

Have you ever thought of Detroit as a city that can be a vibrant canvas of art and elegance? This destination can be somewhat enchanting in that sense if you look at the great combo of rich artistic heritage and modern luxury. Here, you'll find that every corner offers an intersection of historical depth and modern sophistication, inviting travellers and lovers to discover its hidden gems.
At the heart of Detroit's scene is the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), which is renowned for its extensive collection that spans continents and generations- a true historic journey. This museum is not just a place to view art—it is an experience that you take with you when you leave. They not only offer private viewings but also exclusive exhibitions that give you a deeper engagement and understanding of the artworks. From the masterpieces of Diego Rivera, which chronicle the city's industrial saga, to rare exhibits of African, Asian, and Native American origins, the DIA provides a beautiful cultural experience that is both intimate and jaw-dropping.
Even the accommodation in Detroit offers more than just a place to stay; it offers an immersive artistic experience. The Siren Hotel, located in the refurbished Wurlitzer Building, illustrates this combination. Its interior design pays tribute to Detroit's golden era, but with a modern twist. The hotel has luxurious finishing touches and perfectly curated artworks that create an atmosphere of understated elegance. Each room is a gallery that you get to experience while staying there, with pieces that echo the city's historical narratives and contemporary dynamism.
The culinary scene in Detroit is as diverse as its art. Restaurants like The Apparatus Room offer exquisite menus, and the design is also a feast for the eyes, with an open kitchen where you can watch as chefs create masterpieces on your plate. The ambiance is accentuated by the industrial-modern decor, blending exposed brick with soft lighting and contemporary art, making every meal a unique experience and event.
At the Shinola Store, you can find luxurious, locally crafted pieces. Known for its high-end watches and leather goods, Shinola represents the city's manufacturing legacy, which was redesigned for a more sophisticated market. The store itself is timeless with an artistic renaissance, a beautifully designed space that showcases both the timeless items and the art of making them.
Visiting Detroit, with its vast fusion of art, you will find that every experience is enriched by the city's cultural wealth. The artistic heritage of this city keeps on evolving without losing its soul. As you wander through the streets of Detroit, from its museums like the and hotels to its exquisite restaurants and shops, you will not only be a visitor, you will be a participant in an ongoing dance between the past and the present. The city invites you to see and experience the elegance that its art has to bring, a place where art and luxury thrive together. Detroit has become an experience, not just a destination. It is a city where every street, building, and meal tells a story, inviting you to be part of its continuing existence.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.