How to Spend a Deluxe Honeymoon in Andalucia

One of the most important aspects of a luxury honeymoon is where you stay. Andalucia boasts an impressive selection of private villas and boutique hotels, each offering a unique blend of comfort and exclusivity.

Imagine waking up in a beautiful villa that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea or nestled in the serene countryside. Private villas in Marbella or Ronda provide a quiet escape, personalised services and great amenities like personal pools and terraces with panoramic views. They provide an intimate setting for couples.

If you enjoy a blend of heritage and modernity, boutique hotels are ideal. Consider staying in a converted palace in Seville or a contemporary boutique accommodation in Granada with views of the Alhambra. Expect top-tier services, elegant rooms and a passionate ambience that enhances your trip.