Key pieces for an elevated man’s wardrobe

Once you have the foundation in place, seek out some co-ordinating luxury accessories. These finishing touches will set your outfits apart, so you stand out from the crowd wherever you go whether at a special event or chilling out with friends.

The must-have men’s accessories worthy of investment are lasting leather belts in various thicknesses and silk ties which pair perfectly with your suits. For extra flair, add pocket squares in complementary colourways and cufflinks for a dash of dazzle.

Don’t overlook your day-to-day bag as this could spoil your style if it’s not in keeping with the rest of your look. Choose between chic backpacks and sleek satchels to suit your needs, made to the same high standard as your clothes.