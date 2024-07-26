When it comes to , it seems like it should be straightforward. Shirts for work, jeans and jumpers for the winter and shorts and t-shirts in summer. But how can you achieve the luxe look without straying too far from the basics? Enhance your everyday outfits with these key pieces for an elevated man’s wardrobe.
Quality and fit are the foundation of superior style. More than avant-garde pieces and luxury fabrics, the cut and craftsmanship is a sign of designer standards.
Build your wardrobe with timeless tailored clothes including a couple of sharp suits, a crisp white shirt and trousers tapered to the width of your legs. Opt for premium denim for relaxed activities and fitted tops in breathable fabrics.
Once you have the foundation in place, seek out some co-ordinating luxury accessories. These finishing touches will set your outfits apart, so you stand out from the crowd wherever you go whether at a special event or chilling out with friends.
The must-have men’s accessories worthy of investment are lasting leather belts in various thicknesses and silk ties which pair perfectly with your suits. For extra flair, add pocket squares in complementary colourways and cufflinks for a dash of dazzle.
Don’t overlook your day-to-day bag as this could spoil your style if it’s not in keeping with the rest of your look. Choose between chic backpacks and sleek satchels to suit your needs, made to the same high standard as your clothes.
Polish your image with . Designer timepieces have been the crowning jewel of men’s style for decades, instantly elevating your status. This is partly thanks to successful brand campaigns such as that of OMEGA whose Seamaster is now synonymous with James Bond, everyone’s favourite English gentleman spy.
There are many different brands and collections to browse, each with unique features that will elevate your lifestyle as much as your look. Keep it classic with chronographs, go for durable brands built for sport or benefit from .
Finish your fits with quality footwear. This subtle touch can have a big impact on your overall style, so don’t let your shoes let you down!
Classic options for your collection include Oxfords or brogues in supple leather that ensures your comfort and fabric loafers for smart-casual occasions. Boots are also essential to navigate the turbulent winter weather when temperatures frequently drop below zero.
Simple white pumps or a pair of high-end trainers are great for casual days walking, shopping and spending time with friends.
