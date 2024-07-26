Yes, pending charges appear on a background check. Most states have laws that allow employees to view pending charges when running a criminal records check. That said, this isn't true for every state, and some states may have limits on what can be shown. For example, Arkansas only allows background checks to view pending felony charges, not misdemeanors or violations. That said, the majority of states allow companies and government agencies to view your pending charges because they're public records until the case is resolved.

While pending charges may show up on a background check, that doesn't always mean they'll make you fail the check. Unfortunately, some employers may see the charges and not want to hire you, and they're within their rights to do that.

What States Prohibit Pending Charges on a Background Check?

Every state has unique laws, and most states will include pending charges on a background check, especially in felony cases. However, some states might not allow companies to make hiring decisions based on that pending charge until it's resolved. For example, Illinois law restricts companies from asking about arrest records if a conviction wasn't reached. Another unique law is found in Arkansas, which doesn't allow anything below a felony to appear on a criminal record if it's pending.

Some states also have ban-the-box laws, which don't allow companies to ask about criminal records during the initial hiring process; this can give you enough time for the case to be resolved before the background check. States with ban-the-box-laws include:

California

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Connecticut

Georgia

Rhode Island

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Vermont

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington

These 37 states have ban-the-box laws that apply to the public sector. Out of these 37 states, 15 extend these laws to the private sector, including:

California

Maine

Colorado

Connecticut

Vermont

Washington

New Jersey

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Minnesota

Maryland

Illinois

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Oregon

Within these states, pending charges may still be accessible on background checks if they're looking for a felony charge.