Understanding Your Rights Under Lemon Law

To ensure the greatest chance of success in a lemon law claim, consumers who have purchased a defective vehicle should follow the guidance below:

1. Understand vehicle warranty:

Consumers should familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions contained in their vehicle’s warranty. Close attention should be paid to key details such as the length of time the warranty is valid, the areas covered by the warranty, and any steps or requirements that should be followed in case of defects.

It is also important to note any terms which limit the car dealer or manufacturer's responsibilities under the warranty such as excluding coverage for wear and tear on certain car parts or restricting coverage where regular maintenance has not been performed on the vehicle according to specified intervals. By understanding the terms and conditions of their warranty consumers can be more successful in asserting their rights if an issue with their vehicle arises.

2. Act swiftly:

Lemon laws typically have specified time limits and requirements that consumers must follow in order to qualify for remedies such as a replacement vehicle or a refund. These time limits can vary by state and are important to be aware of.

To ensure lemon law protection, consumers should act swiftly when a problem occurs with their car. In addition to the statute of limitations which prescribe a time limit for filing a claim, lemon laws often specify a certain period or number of days within which the consumer must report the defect or recurring problems to the manufacturer or car dealer. Lemon laws may also require that the consumer give the manufacturer or dealer an opportunity to repair the defects within a certain time period before they can file a claim.

As time is of the essence in lemon law claims, consumers who wait too long to notify the manufacturer or file a claim may end up compromising their right to a remedy.

3. Keep Records:

Thorough record-keeping and documentation are the bedrock of a lemon law claim and will act as valuable evidence when negotiating with a dealership or manufacturer or in pursuing legal action against them. To increase their chances of a successful lemon law claim, consumers should keep detailed records of all diagnostic work, repair invoices, and correspondence with their car dealership or manufacturer. This should also include the dates and times of each incident and a description of each issue encountered.

As the burden of proof is on the consumer in lemon law claims, it is up to them to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that their vehicle qualifies as a lemon according to their state laws. The more evidence a consumer has to support they purchased a lemon vehicle, the more likely they are to succeed in their claim.

4. Seek legal advice:

Navigating lemon law claims without legal assistance can be challenging. Issues can arise in a number of areas such as the interpretation of warranty terms, the adequacy of repair attempts, and determining what constitutes a ‘substantial defect’, complicating the claim process for consumers. In addition, some dealers or manufacturers may pressurize consumers into accepting low settlement offers, dispute the severity of the defect, or dissuade them from pursuing a lemon law claim.

With the help of a legal professional, consumers can avoid these issues and ensure they receive a fair outcome which correctly reflects their rights and entitlements under the law.