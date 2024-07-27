5 Financial Preparation Tips Before Selling Your Home

Repairs and Upgrades

First, your home needs to be in top shape to attract top buyers. This often means investing in repairs and upgrades, which, depending on the condition of your house, can be quite a bit of money.

Simple fixes like patching up holes, repainting, and ensuring all appliances work can make a huge difference. Larger projects, such as replacing the roof or updating the kitchen, might also be necessary.

Real Estate Commission

A real estate agent's expertise can be invaluable, but of course, this service comes at a cost.

In California, real estate agents typically charge a commission of 5-6% of the sale price. This might seem steep, but a good agent can help you sell much faster and at a much better price, which often justifies their fee.

Closing Costs and Fees

Closing costs involve a variety of fees that accumulate by the time you finalize the sale. These can include title insurance, transfer taxes, and attorney fees.

Generally, sellers should anticipate paying about 1-5% of the sale price in closing costs, although this can be higher, too.

Workers and Contractors

If you're hiring workers to help with repairs or improvements, factor their salaries into your budget. Quality work can greatly increase your home's value, but it's essential to pay fair wages to get the job done right.