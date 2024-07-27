How Technology Is Revolutionizing Luxury Travel Planning

Technology has affected all industries in major ways, especially in recent years, but its impact on travel is nothing short of miraculous. Think we're exaggerating? Consider how we used to plan our trips compared to how we plan them now.

Just a decade or so ago, this fairly simple process was time-consuming and rather tedious as you had to visit a travel agent, leaf through brochures, and then spend hours on the phone or computer to coordinate flights, accommodations, and activities.

Now, thanks to technology, you can book your entire trip - flights, accommodations, and activities - via your phone.