What to pack for your next holiday

Start with the sensible styling options. Having a capsule wardrobe in place will set you up with the basics no matter the destination.

Some key pieces you might want to include are plain white tees, shorts, a couple of lightweight evening dresses , day dresses and skirts, plus a linen shirt and trousers to travel in. You’ll also need sandals or flip-flops so that you can comfortably walk from your hotel to the beach.

Speaking of the beach, you’ll also need swimwear. A minimum of two sets of swimwear will ensure you’re covered during your week away.

Roll everything up and pack it into vacuum sealed bags so you can easily organise everything.