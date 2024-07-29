What to pack for your next holiday

Are you going on holiday soon? Whether you’re having a staycation or jetting off to sunnier climes, you’ll need to work out exactly what you need to pack to make sure you’re sorted for the week. 

If you’re trying to plan and don’t know where to start, here’s your whistle-stop holiday wardrobe guide.

Pack smart

Start with the sensible styling options. Having a capsule wardrobe in place will set you up with the basics no matter the destination. 

Some key pieces you might want to include are plain white tees, shorts, a couple of lightweight evening dresses, day dresses and skirts, plus a linen shirt and trousers to travel in. You’ll also need sandals or flip-flops so that you can comfortably walk from your hotel to the beach. 

Speaking of the beach, you’ll also need swimwear. A minimum of two sets of swimwear will ensure you’re covered during your week away. 

Roll everything up and pack it into vacuum sealed bags so you can easily organise everything.

Dress for the destination

Tailor your capsule wardrobe to match the destination. If you’re booking a staycation – and it’s likely you are, given that a third of us want to stay put and spend the summer in the UK – you’ll need to layer up. The weather here has been unpredictable so far, so a mix of summery clothing plus a few cardigans, jumpers and waterproof jackets might be ideal. 

If you’re taking a trip abroad, check ahead to see what the climate is like where you’re going. Read reviews and watch videos to get an idea of what everyone wears there. 

Another practical fashion detail is your accessories. You’ll need a suitable bag if you’re out and about exploring the area during the day and a versatile evening bag. Consider your footwear too. If you’re going to be doing a lot of sightseeing, think about how to protect your feet while you wander around.

Dress up

Do include some chic pieces too, especially if you’ll be going out for dinner or making the most of the nightlife. If you want to go with what’s trending right now, red spring/summer 24 is the time for the red colour trend to shine, while drop waists and sheer skirts are also hugely popular. 

Opt for easy to wear pieces that can be dressed up for the evening and down during the day. This will maximise space in your case and ensure you look stylish no matter where you go during your getaway.

Other essentials

It can be easy to forget the other key items you need when you’re packing. This checklist will ensure you have everything you need: 

  • Key documents: Flight info, passport, boarding passes

  • Skincare essentials: SPF 50 for face and body, cleanser and moisturiser. 

  • Haircare: Shampoo, conditioner and any stylising products

  • Other toiletries: Deodorant, soap and shower gel, plus hand sanitiser

  • Tech: Phone, charger, plug adapter for your destination, headphones

Do you have everything ready for your next holiday?

How Technology Is Revolutionizing Luxury Travel Planning

