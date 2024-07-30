Cheapest Ways to Get the Most Money Selling Your Home

It’s fair to say that real estate is definitely a seller’s market right now. Research suggests that the United States has about 4.5 million fewer homes available than what’s necessary to meet the needs of all individuals and families. Meanwhile, many of the homes that are available are being snapped up by private equity firms intent on converting those residences to profitable short-term rentals . Those factors help to drive up the cost of what’s available.

If you have a home for sale in 2024, you’re in a great position because you’re almost guaranteed to earn significantly more than what you paid for it. That doesn’t mean, though, that you can’t get even more money with just a little effort – and the effort is very worthwhile because the potential return could amount to tens of thousands of dollars if you do the work to make your home just a little more presentable.

Is your home on the market or about to go on the market? These are the cheapest things you can do to ensure that you’ll get the most possible money for it.