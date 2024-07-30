Struggling to Sleep in Hot Weather? Try These Summer Bedding Tips

Have you ever experienced a hot summer night of endless tossing and turning? If so, you’re not alone in this. The challenge of finding comfort on warm nights is a common issue, leaving many craving a restful night’s sleep. Trying to sleep in relentless heat can sometimes be a battle in itself, leading to discomfort, exhaustion, and sweaty sheets.
Unfortunately, this problem can seriously disrupt your quality of life and well-being, which is why you need to understand this issue and come up with a solution. This article offers potential ideas to help you keep your bed cool in summer so you can enjoy a comfortable sleep.
Sleeping in hot temperatures can considerably impact our health, resulting in restless, disrupted nights that leave us exhausted and irritable. A disrupted natural sleep cycle can decrease the overall quality of sleep, which, in turn, can weaken our immune system and impair cognitive function. According to studies, a lack of sleep can also cause stress, with 45% of adults in one experiment reporting higher stress levels when they failed to get enough sleep.
However, fortunately, there are some effective strategies out there to help combat discomfort on hot summer nights. Read on to explore some of our most practical solutions to help you improve your sleep quality and wake up feeling rejuvenated.
When it comes to creating a cool sleeping environment, you should first choose the most appropriate sheets and covers for your bed. Light-coloured natural fibres like linen and cotton are smart choices due to their breathable and moisture-wicking nature. Remember, to stay cool and stop night sweats, you’ll want to stay clear of dark colours and synthetic materials that trap heat.
What you wear to bed will undoubtedly impact your comfort and temperature. To stay cool, choose lightweight, loose-fitting nightwear constructed from natural fibres to help wick away moisture.
Putting mattress toppers aside, your actual mattress can also make a big difference in keeping you cool or warm. For example, the Elviros mattress, available on Amazon, is designed with advanced cooling technology, featuring a breathable fabric and gel-infused memory foam that helps dissipate heat. The open-cell structure of the foam allows for better airflow and ventilation, aiming to reduce heat retention. Furthermore, the hypoallergenic cover wicks away moisture to keep overheating at bay.
Getting a cooling mattress topper is a worthwhile investment when it comes to regulating your bed’s temperature. These toppers are designed to offer a cooler surface to sleep on. Those which include gel-infused memory foam can provide excellent breathability.
Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is essential for regulating your body temperature. By drinking water throughout the day and keeping a glass of water by your bedside, you can help cool yourself down.
For an instant cooling effect, put your pillows in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer. Leave them for several hours before bedtime and remove them to enjoy a cool surface to lie your head and neck on.
Shop carefully for your bed frames. Bed frames constructed of materials like metal mesh and slatted wood can promote airflow under your mattress, making them a smart choice when it comes to preventing heat buildup.
Elviros’ line of pillows is designed to improve anyone’s sleep quality. Particularly, the Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is a top choice, crafted to offer both cooling and ergonomic support during the warmer seasons. This orthopedic pillow for neck and shoulder pain relief features a contoured shape that supports proper alignment, decreasing pressure points and boosting comfort. Furthermore, the removable, washable cover is also constructed from moisture-wicking hypoallergenic fabric that assists in keeping the user dry and comfortable - even on the hottest nights. To target hot nights further, the high-density memory foam is designed to improve airflow, promoting heat dissipation, while the cooling gel layer actively operates to regulate the sleeper’s temperature, drawing heat away from the body and preventing overheating.
Additionally, the S3 Upgraded Adjustable Orthopedic Pillow features an innovative ventilation design to promote airflow, ensuring that heat on summer nights is dissipated efficiently, while the cooling memory foam adapts to your body’s contours while drawing heat away. Along with the moisture-wicking, breathable fabric, these features have been developed to keep you cool all night long.
Furthermore, if you’re struggling to sleep in the summer with a snoring partner, you could try anti-snore pillows for sleeping, which are developed to keep airways open and reduce snoring. These pillows, along with other neck pain pillows for sleeping, assist in creating a facilitative sleeping environment by maintaining a comfortable temperature and offering support to targeted areas.
Don’t let the warm weather get you down when it comes to getting a good sleep. Whether you want to discover Elviros’ collection of cooling mattresses or try out a side sleeper pillow, there are many ways you can enhance your sleep quality and wake up feeling refreshed.
Kiss goodbye to the trouble of hot, restless nights by taking on our tips to create a cool sleeping environment today. Sweet dreams!
For more information about Elviros’ collection of sleep-enhancing products, visit elviros.com or search “Elviros” on Amazon.
