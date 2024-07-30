The Importance of Cybersecurity in Your Company

As a business owner, you have to juggle a lot of responsibilities. One of these is the safety and security of your business. This doesn’t just protect you , but it also protects the people working for you and your customers.

You can improve the safety in your workplace by implementing procedures to mitigate risks and keep your employees and materials safe. Security can be broken down into physical security features, like cameras, guards, locks, and alarms, and cybersecurity.

This post will focus on the latter option.