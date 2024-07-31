How to Enhance Your Space with Stunning Candles

Adding Ambience to Living Areas

Living areas are meeting spots where friends and family gather, making them prime candidates for candle placement. To create a focal point, consider using statement candle holders or lanterns placed strategically on side tables or mantels. Opt for unscented tealight candles in these areas if you prefer not to overwhelm guests with fragrance.

For those who enjoy entertaining, adding floating candles to glass bowls filled with water instantly adds sophistication and whimsy. Lightly scented floating candles in fresh scents like citrus or ocean breeze can help uplift the overall ambiance.