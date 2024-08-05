Soul App Takes Human-AI Interaction to a Whole New Level with EchoVerse

Given the performance of EchoVerse, it’s obvious that Soul App has gone all out with this one, and it isn’t the only social platform that is keen on adding a feature like EchoVerse to its list of offerings. Just about every social network worth its salt is keen to jump on this bandwagon, and why not? As far as AI-powered applications go, AI-companionship is a hot and happening segment. In fact, it’s very likely that AI-characters will become mainstream sooner than later.

This begets the question - But, is there really a need for virtual humans? And if so, why? Without a doubt, Gen Z is more educated than previous generations and according to The Economist, ther spending power is really strong. Often called the first true digital natives, Zoomers grew up on steady servings of up-and-coming technology and as such more open and accepting of new technologies like AI.