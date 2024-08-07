4 Factors That Impact Business Brand Perception

First, you should think about using your social networks as a way to boost the perception of your brand.

A key step will be finding out which social networks your customer base is using. This is going to depend on both your industry and your brand. For instance, if you are selling aesthetic products or services, then it makes sense to think about using something like Instagram to promote your business in the future. Alternatively, if you are running a B2B company, then you need to think about exploring Twitter as your main social network. Similarly, you may want to think about polling your customers regularly to check whether the habits have changed and whether this needs to be applied to your business strategy.