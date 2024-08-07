How to Create a Five-Star Home Buying Experience Through Home Builder Marketing

Today, home builder marketing is not the same as it was a few years ago. Traditional tactics like direct email, billboards, and TV commercials no longer attract consumers. Modern audiences consider these ads interruptions to their daily lives. Instead of paying attention, they simply ignore them.

Today’s consumers are proactive researchers. When they need a product or service, they look for options online. Search engines have become their go-to for finding businesses. It’s a detailed process involving multiple comparisons before a final decision is made.