Is Glen Ellyn a good place to live? This question resonates with many considering a move to this charming suburb of Chicago. Located in DuPage County, Glen Ellyn is known for its picturesque settings, vibrant community, and excellent amenities.
This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of what makes Glen Ellyn a desirable place to live, covering various aspects from cost of living to community life.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is strategically located in DuPage County, approximately 25 miles west of downtown Chicago. This prime location offers residents the tranquility of suburban living while maintaining easy access to the bustling city.
The village is well-served by various transportation options, making it highly accessible. One of the key features is the Metra Union Pacific/West Line, which runs through downtown Glen Ellyn, providing a convenient and efficient commute to Chicago.
The Metra station has recently undergone significant improvements, including a new train station, warming shelters, ADA-accessible pedestrian underpasses, and upgraded utility replacements, ensuring a comfortable and accessible commuting experience for all residents.
In addition to rail services, Glen Ellyn is well-connected by several major highways, including Interstates 355 and 88, facilitating easy road travel to and from the village. The ongoing Downtown Glen Ellyn Streetscape project further enhances the area’s accessibility and appeal.
This project includes new sidewalks, roads, and parking areas, as well as irrigated granite planters and seat walls that maintain the historic look of the downtown area while meeting modern accessibility standards.
These developments are designed to not only improve the infrastructure but also to make downtown Glen Ellyn a more attractive destination for both residents and visitors.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, has a cost of living index of 108.1, which is 8.1% higher than the national average and 15.4% higher than the Illinois average.
This higher cost of living is primarily driven by housing expenses, with the median home price in Glen Ellyn at $467,600, significantly higher than both the national average of $338,100 and the Illinois average of $241,700. Renting in Glen Ellyn also comes at a premium, with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment around $1,360 per month.
In addition to housing, daily expenses such as groceries, healthcare, and transportation also contribute to the higher cost of living in Glen Ellyn.
Groceries are approximately 8% more expensive than the national average, and healthcare costs, including typical doctor's visits and procedures, are about 21.8% higher.
Transportation costs, including gas prices and public transit, are also elevated by roughly 2.9% compared to the national average. For a family to live comfortably in Glen Ellyn, an annual income of around $89,640 is recommended, while a single person would need approximately $47,600.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is widely regarded as a safe community, with crime rates significantly lower than both state and national averages.
According to Neighborhood Scout, Glen Ellyn is safer than 89% of U.S. cities and 86% of communities in Illinois. The overall crime rate in Glen Ellyn is 2.22 per 1,000 residents, which means residents have a 1 in 450 chance of becoming a victim of crime.
Specifically, the violent crime rate is extremely low, with only 0.49 incidents per 1,000 residents, making it one of the safest places to live in its size category across the nation.
The property crime rate in Glen Ellyn is also well below the national average. Residents face a 1 in 579 chance of being a victim of property crime, which includes burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
The total number of property crimes reported annually is significantly low, reflecting the community's overall safety. This favorable safety profile is complemented by a proactive local police department and community-oriented safety programs, contributing to a secure and peaceful living environment.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, boasts a robust education system with two primary school districts: Glen Ellyn School District 41 and Community Consolidated School District 89.
Glen Ellyn School District 41 serves approximately 3,600 students from PreK to 8th grade and is renowned for its high academic achievement and strong community engagement. Schools in this district, such as Hadley Junior High, consistently rank among the top in the state, with a significant percentage of students achieving proficiency in key academic areas.
Hadley Junior High, for instance, ranks in the top 20% of all schools in Illinois, with 49% of students proficient in math and 45% in reading, surpassing state averages.
Community Consolidated School District 89 is another top-performing district in Glen Ellyn, serving around 2,300 students.
This district is known for its comprehensive educational programs and support services, including academic interventions, bilingual support, and special education. Schools like Arbor View Elementary and Westfield Elementary consistently receive high rankings for their academic performance, placing them in the top 10% of schools in Illinois.
The district also prioritizes student well-being with initiatives in social-emotional support and family engagement, ensuring a holistic approach to education.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, offers a diverse and vibrant employment landscape, bolstered by its strong local economy and proximity to the Chicago metropolitan area.
The village has a relatively low unemployment rate, fluctuating around 4.1% as of mid-2024, which is slightly above the national average but still indicative of a healthy job market. The local economy is characterized by a high participation rate in the labor force, with about 64.3% of the working-age population actively employed.
The area also boasts a highly educated workforce, with nearly 75% of residents aged 25 to 64 holding a bachelor's degree or higher, which is significantly above the national average of 35.1%.
Key industries in Glen Ellyn include education, healthcare, professional services, and retail. The presence of institutions like the College of DuPage, one of the largest community colleges in the Midwest, significantly contributes to local employment.
Additionally, Glen Ellyn benefits from a robust public sector, with numerous employment opportunities within the village's government and educational districts such as Glen Ellyn School District 41 and Community Consolidated School District 89.
These districts are frequently hiring for various roles, including teaching positions, administrative support, and specialized services, reflecting the ongoing growth and investment in the local education system.
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, boasting a variety of parks and recreational activities that cater to all ages. The Glen Ellyn Park District manages over 300 acres of parkland, including facilities like the Lake Ellyn Park, Village Links Golf Course, and Maryknoll Park.
Lake Ellyn Park is a community favorite, offering a picturesque setting with its beautiful lake, boathouse, and trails perfect for walking, jogging, and picnicking. The park also hosts numerous community events throughout the year, including outdoor concerts and the annual Lake Ellyn Cardboard Regatta.
For those interested in more structured activities, the Village Links Golf Course offers a top-rated 27-hole golf course, practice facilities, and the Reserve 22 restaurant with views of the course. Maryknoll Park features a splash park, mini-golf, and various sports courts, making it a popular destination for families.
The Glen Ellyn Park District also provides extensive programming, from fitness classes and nature programs to youth sports leagues and special events like the summer luau at Sunset Pool. Whether you're looking to enjoy a peaceful day in nature or engage in active recreation, Glen Ellyn's parks and outdoor activities offer something for everyone.
Glen Ellyn's real estate market is characterized by its competitive nature and rising property values. As of mid-2024, the median home sale price in Glen Ellyn is approximately $559,000, reflecting a 12.8% increase compared to the previous year.
The market remains a seller's market, with homes typically selling within 40 days of being listed, compared to 64 days last year. This trend indicates strong demand and limited supply, driving up prices and reducing the time properties spend on the market.
The housing inventory in Glen Ellyn has seen a modest increase, with about 135 homes listed for sale as of June 2024, marking a 12.5% rise from May 2024. Homes range widely in price, from more affordable options around $230,000 to luxurious properties exceeding $1.6 million.
The sale-to-list price ratio stands at 98%, meaning most homes sell very close to their listing prices. This high ratio underscores the strong market conditions and buyer competition. Whether you're looking for a charming single-family home, a modern condo, or a spacious estate, Glen Ellyn offers a variety of real estate options to suit diverse preferences and budgets.
In conclusion, is Glen Ellyn a good place to live? The answer is a resounding yes. With its excellent amenities, strong community spirit, and safe environment, Glen Ellyn offers a high quality of life for its residents.
Whether you are a young professional, a family, or a retiree, Glen Ellyn is a place where you can thrive and feel at home. If you are planning on moving to Glen Ellyn, you should consider hiring a moving company in Glen Ellyn. The moving process is not easy and this is why hiring movers is an essential part of the process.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.