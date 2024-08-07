Is Glen Ellyn a good place to live?

Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is strategically located in DuPage County, approximately 25 miles west of downtown Chicago. This prime location offers residents the tranquility of suburban living while maintaining easy access to the bustling city.

The village is well-served by various transportation options, making it highly accessible. One of the key features is the Metra Union Pacific/West Line, which runs through downtown Glen Ellyn, providing a convenient and efficient commute to Chicago.

The Metra station has recently undergone significant improvements, including a new train station, warming shelters, ADA-accessible pedestrian underpasses, and upgraded utility replacements, ensuring a comfortable and accessible commuting experience for all residents.

In addition to rail services, Glen Ellyn is well-connected by several major highways, including Interstates 355 and 88, facilitating easy road travel to and from the village. The ongoing Downtown Glen Ellyn Streetscape project further enhances the area’s accessibility and appeal.

This project includes new sidewalks, roads, and parking areas, as well as irrigated granite planters and seat walls that maintain the historic look of the downtown area while meeting modern accessibility standards.

These developments are designed to not only improve the infrastructure but also to make downtown Glen Ellyn a more attractive destination for both residents and visitors.