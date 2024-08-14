The Ultimate 2024 Guide to Real Estate Scams: Tips for Buyers and Renters

Purchasing a home is a significant milestone, but it's also becoming a prime target for criminals through various real estate fraud schemes, leaving many victims with minimal recourse. A recent report from CertifID on wire fraud in 2024 indicates that 1 in 20 Americans involved in home transactions over the last three years have experienced some form of real estate fraud, with average losses surpassing $70,000 due to stolen down payments and proceeds. Renters are also increasingly affected, with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center noting a 64% increase in rental scams in 2021 alone. This article aims to provide practical advice and actionable steps to help you identify, avoid, and respond to these scams effectively.