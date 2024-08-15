The revival of oil painting: How contemporary artists are reimagining a classic medium

Oil painting has a fascinating history and is embedded in the traditions of Western art. From the incredible portraits of the Renaissance to the emotive brushstrokes of the Impressionists , this medium has been used by many of the world’s greatest painters.

Recently, there has been some interest in the techniques and materials of classical oil painting. Contemporary artists now look back on these classic methods and use them to create modern pieces that pay homage to the past.

Its resurgence lies in its ability to convey complex emotions and narratives, a quality that resonates with today’s audiences.