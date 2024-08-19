Ethereum might rally almost 20 times over until the early 2030s

The market has been characterized by growth in 2024 so far. The approval of the Ethereum-back exchange-traded funds on January 10th was an important step that gave the environment a much-needed boost. Although the ETF approval only applies to Bitcoin, it has rejuvenated the entire market and caused token prices to climb across the environment. Ethereum rallied as well, reaching a multi-year all-time high it hasn’t seen in about three years.

The fact that the coin not only climbed to $4,000 but managed to consolidate the level and remain set in place without the risk of major corrections shows that this bullish rally is different from the ones that permeated the market throughout 2023, which failed to continue the growth tendency and ultimately stagnated. The latest data points in the direction of continuous growth over the next months, with the price elevation possible over the following years as well.

Ethereum is anticipating the Dencun upgrade, set to make the trading environment more accessible to navigate through scalability. This movement will also decrease gas fees through the introduction of blobs, a new technology that could make the Ethereum blockchain more sustainable from a financial standpoint for the majority of traders. Add to that the fact that Bitcoin will host the next halving in April, an event historically associated with price increases across the crypto world.

Moreover, some expect the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve Ethereum-based ETFs soon, with May being one of the predicted days. And while some analysts believe that to be too optimistic, the simple fact that ETFs are a possibility was enough to sustain the growth. If the trend that sees approximately 33% growth for Ethereum per year remains ongoing, there’s the potential for a 17x return by 2033.