The Science Behind Night Creams: Why Your Skin Needs a Different Formula at Night

During sleep, our skin enters a critical repair phase, and night creams are formulated to enhance this natural process. Studies have shown that skin regeneration peaks between 10 PM and 2 AM, making nighttime the optimal period for active ingredients to work.

Research indicates that the skin's permeability increases at night, allowing for better absorption of active ingredients. This means that the potent compounds found in night creams, such as retinoids, peptides, and antioxidants, can penetrate deeper into the skin layers, delivering more effective results.

Night creams are specially formulated to cater to various skin types and concerns. For those with dry skin, night creams often include ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, which provide intense hydration and nourishment. Oily or acne-prone skin can benefit from night creams containing salicylic acid or tea tree oil, which help to regulate oil production and prevent breakouts. These targeted formulations ensure that everyone can find a night cream suited to their specific needs.