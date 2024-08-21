Splitting Fortunes: A Look at the Most Expensive High Net Worth Divorces in Recent History

High-net-worth divorces often involve settlements that run into the billions. The financial impact is not just felt by the couple but can also have broader economic implications. Companies can be divided, assets liquidated, and investments cashed out, all of which can affect market stability.

Asset Division

One of the most contentious aspects of a high-net-worth divorce is the division of assets. These can include:

Real estate properties

Business holdings

Art collections

Investment portfolios

Determining how to split these assets fairly is a complicated process that often requires the expertise of financial advisors and legal professionals. Each party aims to secure their financial future while contending with the emotional toll of the divorce.

Notable High-Net-Worth Divorces

Several high-profile divorces have made headlines due to their staggering settlements. For example, the divorce between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott resulted in one of the largest settlements in history. MacKenzie Scott walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at approximately $36 billion at the time.

Other notable cases include the divorce of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his second wife Anna Murdoch, which resulted in a $1.7 billion settlement. Such cases illustrate the vast sums of money and assets that can be involved in the dissolution of a marriage.