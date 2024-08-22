Why are Bitcoin ETFs sought-after on the cryptocurrency market?

The latest Bitcoin craze is divided between the fourth halving and ETFs (exchange-traded funds), which have propelled the price to the moon. The positive sentiment surrounding Bitcoin contributed to the rising prices, especially with the introduction and approval of BTC ETFs.

But what’s the deal behind these magical assets? Considering how much it took for them to become popular due to regulatory uncertainties, ETFs should’ve been long gone. However, something made investors be patient and wait to use them for portfolio investment and diversification. In the end, it paid off.