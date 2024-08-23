How Small Businesses Can Infuse High-End Elements Sustainably

Small businesses are the cornerstone of our nation, comprising 99.9 percent of all enterprises in the U.S., as reported by the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA). Whether it’s the local hardware store ready to help in a pinch or the boutique offering high-quality, handmade items, or the community craftsman capable of building nearly anything, these small businesses are essential.

Small business owners cultivate a strong community spirit and add tremendous value to their local economies. Research from the American Independent Business Association indicates that independent small businesses reinvest over three times as much money per sales dollar back into the local economy compared to chain stores.

While physical small businesses significantly boost their local economies and nurture community ties, digital small business owners also contribute by generating revenue and fostering connections within their served communities. Here is how small businesses can sustainably infuse high-end elements.