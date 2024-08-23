Is Tech the Key to Exceptional Hospitality Experiences?

The hospitality industry has changed a lot over the years, in many wonderfully positive ways. With advances in the industry, quests at hotels and resorts have found more comfort, more safety, and more savings.
One of the biggest ways that hospitality businesses have changed is their use of technology. This isn’t surprising, considering tech has affected all of our lives and so many different companies. But here is how tech has been key to the recent growth in hospitality and how it’ll continue to grow in the years ahead.
Staying at a hotel or resort is very different than it was ten or twenty years ago. There was a time when you had to call ahead, wait on hold, call the front desk several times a night for the most minor requests, and so on.
That isn’t the case anymore. Now you can control so much from your phone, adjust the thermostat with smart room controls, and rely on robust hotel wi-fi to surf the web and find entertainment.
Plus, you are safer at all times too. Hotels can now turn to state-of-the-art solutions for their security, such as . This not only ensures that you and your family are safer, but it also promises to keep your data and personal information secure.
Years ago, one-on-one interaction with hotel and resort employees was a requirement but that isn’t true anymore. Now, you can use that will allow you to interact with people as much or as little as you choose. Powered by AI, these systems permit guests to access a bunch of services and information without ever needing to speak with a person face-to-face.
This can be a huge benefit and comfort to people who don’t want to interact much with others or just want to relax after a long day on the road. And these sorts of virtual services get the job done so well too. After a short while, you will see just how beneficial they are.
Ordering food, scheduling a wake-up call, and even requesting maintenance has never been easier and now doesn’t require that you find someone to talk to face-to-face.
AI is helping in other ways too. For example, hotels and resorts are now able to use AI-powered programs so they know everything their guests want.
Say that you have stayed at a certain before. Through the use of AI, that hotel will be able to learn all of your preferences when it comes to room size, the number of beds you require, how you like your room to feel, and more. And the next time you visit, your stay will be positioned to be exactly what you need.
By anticipating your needs, hotels are able to deliver a wonderful experience from beginning to end. And the best part about it is that they don’t even have to ask. They can simply know what you want based on your previous stays. This not only gives you what you want, but it also gives them a loyal customer who will come back again and again.
As great as all these tech wonders are now, they will only get better in the years ahead. Technology will only continue to advance and, as it does, it’ll present more opportunities for the hospitality industry to grant guests exactly what they want. In the years to come, guests will discover even more benefits from technology in their hotel and resort stays.
This is a great time to be a guest at hotels and resorts because the comfort has never been higher, the prices have never been better, and the future has never been brighter. Technology has improved our lives in so many ways, especially when it comes to the locations we like to temporarily stay at.
If you are a frequent guest at hotels, you have probably already seen some of these changes but there are many more to come. This is truly the best time to be someone who travels often because technology is radically transforming the world we live in for the better.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.