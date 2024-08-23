Is Tech the Key to Exceptional Hospitality Experiences?

AI is helping in other ways too. For example, hotels and resorts are now able to use AI-powered programs so they know everything their guests want.

Say that you have stayed at a certain luxury hotel before. Through the use of AI, that hotel will be able to learn all of your preferences when it comes to room size, the number of beds you require, how you like your room to feel, and more. And the next time you visit, your stay will be positioned to be exactly what you need.

By anticipating your needs, hotels are able to deliver a wonderful experience from beginning to end. And the best part about it is that they don’t even have to ask. They can simply know what you want based on your previous stays. This not only gives you what you want, but it also gives them a loyal customer who will come back again and again.