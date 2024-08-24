Moving To Phoenix, AZ: Things To Know

Moving to Phoenix, AZ offers a relatively affordable lifestyle compared to many other major cities in the U.S., but it is still essential to be aware of specific costs.

The average cost of living in Phoenix is approximately $2,390 per month, which places it among the more expensive cities globally, yet still more affordable than places like Miami and San Diego​​.

Housing is a significant factor in the cost of living, with monthly rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center averaging around $1,625, while outside the city center, it drops to about $1,386​​. For those looking to purchase property, the average price per square foot in the city center is approximately $295.