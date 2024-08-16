Why Jeff Bezos Buys Miami Real Estate

Miami’s economic strength simply cannot be understated. The Miami-Dade metropolitan region has one of the strongest economies in Florida and the United States overall, which can be easily seen through the incredible metrics pouring out of the city.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that in June 2024, Miami had an unemployment rate of 2.5%, which is significantly lower than the US average of 4.3%. Miami-Dade as a whole has an unemployment rate of just 2.7%, demonstrating that almost the entire population held at least one job.

Even more shocking, South Florida has a gross domestic product (GDP) of $344 billion. If it were its own country, this region would have the 39th-largest economy in the world, putting it above the entire country of New Zealand.

Florida as a whole has an incredibly powerful economy that easily outstrips growth in the rest of the country. In January 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s GDP grew by 21.9% between 2019 and 2024, which is almost double the national GDP growth of 11.1%. And, amongst all Florida metropolitan areas, Miami is number one for GDP growth.

It goes without saying that in a strong economy, there’s more demand for high-value homes: people can afford to splurge on this essential expense. As more individuals and companies find value in Miami, it continues to drive more investment.