When it comes to home remedies and wellness tips, castor oil often finds its way into discussions. Known for its myriad benefits for skin, hair, and digestion, castor oil has also been embraced by some as a holistic remedy for various ailments when applied to the belly button. Yes, you read that right—your belly button! While it might sound unconventional, using castor oil in this way is believed to offer a range of surprising benefits. Experts from The GoodBye Company , a renowned provider of high-quality castor oil, suggest that this practice could be worth exploring. Here’s a deep dive into why applying castor oil to your belly button might be a beneficial addition to your wellness routine.