All ARTBAT Festival Performances: Duo’s Party Calendar for 2024

Watching these two perform is an unmissable spectacle if electronic dance music is your soft spot. We’ve studied the awesome duo’s calendar for this year and will fill you in on their gigs.
The Ukrainian-born project has long risen to international fame, and their fandom’s geography is very wide, so Artur and Batish from ARTBAT are welcome guests at any party across the globe.
And they do tour a lot. This year, the duo of hard hitters has already made their fans in South America happy with mind-blowing shows in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.
But the fun has just begun. Up ahead, the DJ friends are planning to travel more, gigging in clubs and open-air venues. The destinations of the house and techno aces in 2024 include:
Hungary
Turkey
Spain
France
Switzerland
Netherlands
United Kingdom
Greece
Belgium
This year, the duo has a host of performances scheduled at the world’s biggest music events. They already played a DJ set in the Yuma Tent at Coachella in April, which was a real blast.
European ARTBAT fans are the luckiest of all, as they’ll be able to attend their favorite’s gigs and get energized by their high-powered tracks at multiple festivals all over the continent.
Here are the events featuring the eminent act in 2024 with the exact date of its appearance.
🗺️Location: Fréjus, France
📅Date: August 3
🗺️Location: Budapest, Hungary
📅Date: August 12
🗺️Location: Daresbury, United Kingdom
📅Date: August 25
🗺️Location: Zürich, Switzerland
📅Date: August 31
🗺️Location: Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands
📅Date: September 1
🗺️Location: Bordeaux, France
📅Date: September 7
🗺️Location: Grimbergen, Belgium
📅Date: September 8
🗺️Location: Thessaloniki, Greece
📅Date: September 18
When the summer of 2024 ends, no party will be over. The most anticipated performance will be at BEONIX on September 21, right amid the magnificent festivity.
A true reward for electronic dance music lovers and ravers, the festival has even more gifts and surprises in store for this year’s edition. One of them is the headlining appearance of ARTBAT.
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the festival’s venue will be pulsating with the music made by the chart-topper duo and dozens of other high-caliber house and techno acts.
Apart from the top-notch soundtrack, the event’s organizers will take care of the ambiance and visualization of the celebration, furnishing the site with impressive lighting and installations.
Cyprus will host BEONIX from September 20 to 22 at the famous ETKO venue in Limassol.
🗺️Location: Madrid, Spain
📅Date: October 4
🗺️Location: Zaandam, Netherlands
📅Date: October 19
