All ARTBAT Festival Performances: Duo’s Party Calendar for 2024

When the summer of 2024 ends, no party will be over. The most anticipated ARTBAT festival performance will be at BEONIX on September 21, right amid the magnificent festivity.

A true reward for electronic dance music lovers and ravers, the festival has even more gifts and surprises in store for this year’s edition. One of them is the headlining appearance of ARTBAT.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the festival’s venue will be pulsating with the music made by the chart-topper duo and dozens of other high-caliber house and techno acts.

Apart from the top-notch soundtrack, the event’s organizers will take care of the ambiance and visualization of the celebration, furnishing the site with impressive lighting and installations.

Cyprus will host BEONIX from September 20 to 22 at the famous ETKO venue in Limassol.

