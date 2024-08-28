How to spend your couple’s holiday in luxury

In our fast-paced, uncertain world, the allure of high-end getaways has never been stronger. In fact, than any other travel segment. As the demand for unique and exclusive experiences grows, so do the opportunities to enjoy unforgettable escapes with your partner.
Whether you're planning a staycation or an exotic adventure, this guide will help you explore and connect in true style!
Your choice of location can set the tone for your entire experience, so think about the kind of experience you’re seeking together.
If you’d prefer to stay in the UK, the Scottish Highlands offer a tranquil retreat with stunning landscapes and a growing number of high-end lodges. Or heading down south, the Cotswolds remain a strong favourite with its charming villages, five-star country estates and scenic countryside.
Further afield, destinations like the Amalfi Coast, the Maldives and the French Riviera are synonymous with luxury. These locations offer a blend of natural beauty, rich culture and an array of exclusive services.
The next step is securing the ideal accommodation. In London, The Savoy and Claridge's are iconic institutions that epitomise British elegance and service. Outside the city, boutique hotels such as Gleneagles in Scotland provide intimate settings combined with world-class amenities.
Alternatively, consider renting a private villa or a chateau. These properties often come with dedicated staff including a private chef, concierge and housekeeping, ensuring every detail of your stay is meticulously managed.
Michelin-starred restaurants and renowned chefs are a hallmark of high-end travel. For a quintessentially British experience, afternoon tea at The Ritz in London is a must, while dining at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in Bray offers a culinary journey like no other.
For a unique dining experience abroad, . This option is particularly popular in coastal destinations like the Mediterranean or the Caribbean. Imagine enjoying freshly caught seafood and the finest wines while anchored in a secluded bay, with a golden sunset as your backdrop!
From spa treatments to private tours and out-of-hours access, there are lots of other discerning ways to spend your time. How about a private helicopter tour of New York or a hot air balloon ride over the rolling hills of Tuscany, for example?
Alternatively, more luxury travellers are . If you both have a taste for adventure, then experiences such as a private Botswana safari or guided Himalayas hike could suit you to a tee. Or if you like to mix and match, invest in a personalised shopping experience in the luxury fashion houses of Paris or Milan.
A luxury lovers’ break should be about more than splurging on expensive items — it's about creating an experience that’s uniquely yours. Whether you prefer the quiet elegance of a countryside retreat or the energy of a cosmopolitan city, what will you set your sights on?
