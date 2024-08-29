Luxury Outdoor Spaces: Essential Elements for Stylish Living

Is a luxury home genuinely complete without a charming, stylish outdoor space to match? An outdoor space can include areas for relaxation, recreation, entertainment, and even cooking. Not only do outdoor spaces add flair, function, and style to a home, but they can also significantly improve property value. Before planning your outdoor sanctuary, it’s wise to learn your options and develop a specific plan for luxury outdoor living. In this guide, you’ll find some of the most popular elements of high-end outdoor spaces.
What is an outdoor space without a place to relax? A patio is a small courtyard typically used for relaxation or entertaining. Patios can be of any shape, size, and material. Popular patios include pergolas, string lights, decks, and even pools! Multi-level, mixed-material, custom-shape patio decks are currently trending in the luxury homeowner world. Gold accents can also put a luxurious spin on any deck style. Retractable awnings or a stylish umbrella can provide shade or rain shelter when necessary.
A full outdoor kitchen is one of the top trends in luxury outdoor spaces. If you’re a fan of grilling and chilling, consider a luxury grill, seating, and even a bar for entertainment or relaxing with your family. An outdoor pizza oven can also add a touch of high-end fun. You can include plenty of outdoor counter space; stone and treated wood are popular in high-end homes. Adding stylish lighting lets your outdoor kitchen be functional and fun at any time
If your patio space already lacks shade options, it’s time to consider them. Shielding yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays is always a good idea. Additionally, you’ll want to be able to enjoy your outdoor meal or relaxation time even if it rains! Retractable awnings, pergolas, gazebos, and umbrellas are ideal for this. You can even build a multistory deck with the bottom level as your sheltered option.
Popular in Europe, Summer Houses are primarily used for relaxation in a garden or outdoor space to escape the heat or bad weather. They are small cottages in the middle of a garden or yard with doors, windows, and a roof. Some high-end Summer Houses even feature air conditioning, electricity, shelving, and furniture. You can design and create a Summer House in any way you please, of course, but they can be perfect retreats for reading, birdwatching, enjoying your garden, or even an afternoon snooze.
You don’t want your outdoor space to appear cluttered; after all, you won’t need pool items in the winter or snow shovels in the summer—any sizeable outdoor space benefits from a shed or storage space. You don’t have to resort to cheap, store-bought plastic sheds. You can find beautiful, handcrafted luxurious sheds for sale that won’t be an eyesore on your property regardless of location. You can buy handcrafted storage spaces of various sizes, from sheds to barns, to accommodate any style of outdoor space.
An outdoor pool with a matching spa can add property value and enhance a patio or backyard. If you want to go all out, you can include stylized pool options, such as infinity pools (which appear to have no boundaries), waterfalls, or rock features. Waterslides are also an option if you have kids or are a fun-loving adult. Be sure to hire a licensed contractor to build pool features for safety. A corresponding hot tub or spa can seal the deal, providing a relaxation space after a good swim or a way to keep warm in winter. Residential pools typically use chlorine or saltwater for sanitation and filtration. They require a good amount of maintenance, but many pool companies exist to help homeowners with this.
Depending on the size of your yard or your preferences, you may want to include additional amenities on your property, such as sports courts or rock walls. Many luxury homes feature private tennis courts or other sports fields. If you have room, you can easily include this in your outdoor space plans. If desired, you can even include an artificial pond or lake for fishing recreation.
A peaceful garden retreat can make a home luxurious and exotic. You can include themed gardens like Japanese or English, or you can include multiple themes in one. Working with a landscaper or architect can help make your visions a reality. If you like the idea of an outdoor kitchen, pool, or Summer House, gardens can provide a beautiful backdrop for these recreational activities. Water features like waterfalls or fountains can enhance gardens quite well.
You’ll want to be able to use your outdoor space at any time, even at night. Lighting throughout your outdoor kitchen, pool, or garden can make your patio accessible at night as well. Popular luxury lighting options include LED, string, and solar. Garden lights illuminate sections of the garden in a spotlight style, giving the home a professionally manicured look.
There are many ways to transform a backyard into a luxurious outdoor oasis. Pools, spas, gardens, patios, Summer Houses, outdoor kitchens, and recreational options are some of the most popular ways luxury homes spruce up their outdoor spaces. Lighting options are also beneficial so the space can be enjoyed at night. Luxury outdoor features can add relaxation and entertainment spaces and boost property value.
