GPB Capital Exposed: Erez Law Leading the Charge for Investor Justice

GPB funding focuses on acquiring profitable private businesses and supplying them with funding to support expansion as well as managerial knowledge and strategic planning. However, such private-placement securities- such as those that GPB Capital offers- are very risky. They do not have a U.S. registration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and don't follow the rules that apply to public offerings in general. Purchasing private placement securities entails a great deal of risk because the investor protection provided by the market's public rules and regulations is not there.

Such offerings are made to particular individuals, families, groups of people and organizational entities such as banks, mutual funds, and pension funds. Private placements are usually accompanied by little information to their policyholders and lack a prospectus which may be sometimes imperative due to its importance to investors. This regulatory exemption from registration with the SEC permits the companies to escape certain public reporting obligations resulting in disclosure problems.