Top Destinations for Luxury Wedding Proposals This Year

Weddings are wonderful, but it’s arguable that the proposal is just as important to plan to perfection. As a memory you’ll take with you for the rest of your life together, it needs to be well choreographed and thoroughly considered.
To that end, here are a few destinations that tick all the boxes in terms of luxury, specialness and meaning for couples that are hoping to get married in the near future.
Santorini's cliffs offer mesmerizing backdrops. Couples flock here to pop the question against stunning sunsets over the Aegean Sea.
Imagine a private terrace overlooking those blue-domed churches as your setting. You could even reflect this iconic local feature by proposing with blue diamond engagement rings which you can and bring with you for a truly special experience.
In terms of accommodation, luxury hotels like Canaves Oia Suites can provide personalized packages with candlelit dinners and champagne to toast your future together.
As well as amazing views, the island blends rich history and vibrant culture, adding an extra layer of romance. While everyone visits for its iconic scenery, a hidden gem is Skaros Rock, and as such it’s perfect for an intimate moment away from the crowds.
Dubai transforms the desert into a romantic haven. Luxury desert resorts like Al Maha offer privacy with endless dunes stretching before you.
If you’re looking for a truly unique setup, you can propose under the stars after a camel ride, surrounded by tranquil silence and vast beauty.
Bedouin-style setups can enhance your moment. A lavish dinner on Persian rugs flung across the sand adds magic to your evening.
Take advantage of helicopter rides for a bird's-eye view or opt for hot air ballooning at sunrise for an aerial touch to this adventure. Or if you’re feeling nautical, to take in the city’s modern charms from the sea.
With cultural richness intertwined with opulence, Dubai ensures memories etched in time as enduring as the Arabian sands themselves.
Bora Bora is a true paradise with its turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, as well as some of the world’s . And for ultimate privacy and luxury on your proposal trip, you can stay at overwater bungalows at the Four Seasons or St. Regis.
In terms of popping the question, you can do this while snorkeling among vibrant marine life or during a private dinner on a secluded beach.
Mount Otemanu stands majestically as your backdrop if you prefer an adventure hike proposal. Additionally, you can experience traditional Tahitian blessings to make your engagement more closely tied to the location it takes place.
Scotland's landscapes and historic castles set a fairy-tale scene for proposals. Venues like Inverlochy Castle provide enchanting settings with lavish grounds. At one time there were in this proud nation, and while the count today is closer to 1,200 you’ll still be spoilt for choice.
Choose an intimate place to ask that special someone for their hand in marriage among manicured gardens or within ancient stone walls that are overflowing with stories from bygone centuries.
You can explore scenic locales like Loch Ness for added drama or head to the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh for vibrant flora-filled backdrops.
To further immerse, indulge in Scottish traditions with a bagpipe serenade during your special moment. As well as classic charm, these places offer modern luxury services that make planning easy.
The Maldives epitomizes seclusion with its private island resorts. Luxurious stays like Soneva Fushi offer tailored experiences.
Picture proposing on a sandbank surrounded by turquoise waters or beneath swaying palm trees on a secluded beach. If you’re more of a thrill-seeker, you could explore underwater adventures and say your vows while snorkeling past colorful reefs.
Also, there are ample opportunities to relish candlelit dinners in overwater villas where Indian Ocean waves set the rhythm for romance. So there really is something for everyone in the Maldives.
You can’t go wrong with any of these destinations as your chosen proposal spot. Just think about what matters most to you as a couple, and the answer will become obvious.
