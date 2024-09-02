Top Destinations for Luxury Wedding Proposals This Year

Santorini's cliffs offer mesmerizing backdrops. Couples flock here to pop the question against stunning sunsets over the Aegean Sea.

In terms of accommodation, luxury hotels like Canaves Oia Suites can provide personalized packages with candlelit dinners and champagne to toast your future together.

As well as amazing views, the island blends rich history and vibrant culture, adding an extra layer of romance. While everyone visits for its iconic scenery, a hidden gem is Skaros Rock, and as such it’s perfect for an intimate moment away from the crowds.