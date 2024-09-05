How to Handle Workplace Discrimination Claims in Canada

Many cases of workplace discrimination can be settled through mediation or other settlement means rather than having to be dragged through the court system. Mediation usually involves a neutral third party who facilitates an agreement between both parties. It's quicker and not as adversarial as going to court. Settlements typically involve some sort of compensation for the worker and also, quite often, require policy changes in the workplace to protect against future discrimination. That's why employers and employees should consider, at the outset of disputes, the potential benefits of mediation.

Workplace discrimination can be minimized by periodic review and updating of the policy on discrimination by employers, continuous training of staff, and the development of an inclusive and respectful work culture. Such established measures would be proactive in reducing the possibility of the emergence of discrimination incidents in the very first place and would show a continuing commitment to work with fairness and justice. If only for that reason, it will work to protect the company from litigation and to enhance a good working atmosphere.