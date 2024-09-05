How To Use Cosmetic Surgery For Anti Aging Results

Facelifts, more technically identified as rhytidectomy, are among the top five most-requested anti-aging surgeries. Their objective: to improve the sagging skin, deeply etched frown lines, compressions in the cheeks and temples, and the overall loss in face volume that are the classic hallmarks of aging. Commonly done within a plastic surgery clinic , facelifts involve the surgical removal of excess skin and the tightening of underlying tissues to restore a youthful contour to the face. This procedure can address various signs of aging, including sagging jowls, loose skin along the jawline, and pronounced nasolabial folds.

Types of facelifts include traditional, mini, and mid-oriented according to the area and degree of aging. Traditional facelifts treat the two lower thirds of the face and also include the jawline and the neck. Mini facelifts focus on the upper third of the face and are less aggressive. Mid facelifts are done by raising the area between the bottom of the eyes and the upper part of the cheeks.