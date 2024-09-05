The Benefits of Massage Therapy for Proper Resting

A good night's sleep is essential for both physical and mental health. It's when your body regenerates tissues, rebalances the hormonal system, and consolidates memories. In such situations, it should be suspected that stress, anxiety, and muscular tension will very likely intervene with and disturb this process of recuperation. Massage can be helpful to sleep since it relieves each of these underlying factors.

Massage therapy stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system—the part of the nervous system that creates relaxation and reduces stress. The more relaxed one becomes, the more readily a person falls asleep and the longer they will sleep. It has been documented that massage can lower cortisol levels—the stress hormone—while increasing serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters involved in feelings of well-being and relaxation.