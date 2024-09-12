Is Dallas, TX a Safe Place To Live?

The crime rates in Dallas, TX, present a mixed picture of safety across the city. Dallas has a notably high overall crime rate, with the city experiencing about 46 crimes per 1,000 residents, making it one of the higher-crime cities in the United States.

Specifically, the violent crime rate is particularly concerning, with Dallas recording a rate of 7.71 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, which is almost double the national median of 4 per 1,000. The likelihood of an individual becoming a victim of violent crime in Dallas is approximately 1 in 130.

Property crimes are also prevalent, with a significant rate of 38.36 incidents per 1,000 residents, indicating a widespread issue with theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft across the city.