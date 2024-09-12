The Best of Huntsville's AL Neighborhoods: A Local's Guide

If you've been scouring web page after page, looking for a city with the cost of living 8% lower than the national average, then zero in on this northern Alabama city in the Appalachian mountain area.
Yes, that's Huntsville, AL!
Huntsville is unique because it spans three counties—Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties. However, it's especially known for its heritage in aerospace and defense.
Rightly dubbed "the Rocket City," Huntsville's unemployment rate of 3%, less than the national average, says a lot about its economy.
It's no surprise that over 220,000 people call the city home. But, if all the cards are laid on the table, not every area in Huntsville is sunshine and roses.
Let's take a look at the best Huntsville, AL, neighborhoods and some of the ones you may want to stay away from.
Rockets aren't the only things taking off here. The many good Huntsville, AL, neighborhoods in this city are sky-high in appeal as well.
It doesn't matter if you're into historic places or suburban bliss; Huntsville's got the perfect launchpad for your next move.
Here are some of the best neighborhoods in Huntsville, AL:
If you're dreaming of rolling green hills and golf courses, Hampton Cove is one of the best areas to live in Huntsville, AL.
Camped at the foothills of the North Cumberland Plateau in the Big Cove area, this suburban paradise is perfect for families or anyone craving peace and tranquility.
The proximity to nature trails means weekend hikes are practically mandatory. Just don't be surprised if you catch yourself admiring the mountain views every time you step out the door.
Population: 1,207
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $1,450
Median Home Value: $679,900
Huntsville, AL movers and any local, for that matter, will tell you once you get here that Madison might as well be its own city.
As one of the fastest-growing areas in Huntsville, its seamless connection to the city makes it a top pick for anyone looking to live there. The neighborhood strikes the perfect balance between small-town vibes and big-city convenience — a true best of both worlds.
There's more: Madison's excellent school system remains one of the best in the state, making it a great place for families. The historic downtown area will be a big plus as it brims with shops and eateries with diverse cuisines.
Population: 56,967
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $1,303
Median Home Value: $375,000
Moving to Twickenham is like stepping back in time, only with better Wi-Fi.
This historic district is the crown jewel of Huntsville, featuring stunning homes with distinct and beautifully preserved architecture.
The neighborhood is steeped in history, with homes that date back to the early 1800s. In fact, you will find Greek styles, Italianate, and even post-war homes.
However, you shouldn't let the old-world charm fool you. Twickenham is just minutes from downtown Huntsville, giving you quick access to all the modern amenities you could want — not to forget prime sites like Buchanan Park here.
Population: 603
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $995
Median Home Value: $325,000
Living in this neighborhood is like residing in Huntsville's best-kept secret.
Waltons Mountain is a small, luxurious neighborhood that's often overlooked but never forgotten once discovered. With estates tucked into the hills, this area offers unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views away from noise.
It's the kind of place where you can sip your morning coffee while overlooking the city, all from the comfort of your private balcony.
If you're looking for exclusivity and luxury, Waltons Mountain is your go-to Huntsville neighborhood.
Population: 23,508
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $1,103
Median Home Value: $732,000
Known for its historic homes, artsy vibe, and walkable streets, Five Points could be everything you want in a neighborhood.
You can grab a coffee at a café here, stroll through a park, and shop for vintage finds — all within a few blocks.
The neighborhood's unique quality makes it a favorite for young professionals, artists, and anyone who loves a bit of character in their surroundings.
Population: 155
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $1,500
Median Home Value: $352,900
Sadly, not every corner of Rocket City is out-of-this-world. While the city has its shining stars, a few Huntsville, AL, neighborhoods could use a little more polish.
If you're on the hunt for a place to call your abode, consider these worst neighborhoods in Huntsville, AL, as a no-go area:
Think of it as one of those neighborhoods that feels like it's on the verge of something great. But it's just not there yet.
While life in Mastin Lake is pretty much an affordable option for anyone on a budget, the area struggles with higher crime rates and a lack of amenities.
The housing market here is mixed, with some homes in desperate need of TLC. However, if you're an investor or don't mind waiting for the neighborhood to catch up, there's potential here.
Population: 13,253
Crime rate: High
Average House Rent: $895
Median Home Value: $281,977
Best known for its heavy traffic and industrial vibe, it might just be one of those reasons that makes Jordan Lane among the less desirable areas in Huntsville.
While the location is convenient for those working in the industrial sector, the constant noise, congestion, and lack of green spaces make it less appealing for families or those seeking a quieter lifestyle.
If convenience is your only priority, Jordan Lane might work. But for most, it's better to look elsewhere.
Population: 8,742
Crime rate: Low
Average House Rent: $780
Median Home Value: $234,950
Now this area is a mix! Drake Avenue has some decent areas and others that are downright rough.
The neighborhood has seen better days, and while there are pockets of well-kept homes, the overall vibe is less than inspiring.
Crime rates would really be the biggest turn off here — yes they are high. Plus, when you consider its proximity to some industrial areas it tends to make matters worse.
Population: 2,000+
Crime rate: High
Average House Rent: $1,144
Median Home Value: $339,157
Another area that's more miss than hit is none other than Triana Blvd.
The neighborhood struggles with higher crime rates, rundown properties, and a lack of amenities. It's the kind of place you might drive through but wouldn't necessarily want to stay.
While revitalization is always possible, Triana Blvd currently falls on the list of areas to avoid if you can. There's certainly hope for a turnaround in the future, just not now.
Population: 3,961
Crime rate: High
Average House Rent: $876
Median Home Value: $175,600
If you're looking for the best of the best among Huntsville, AL, neighborhoods, you can't go wrong with Hampton Cove, Madison, and Waltons Mountain. These areas offer everything from family-friendly environments to luxurious living and easy access to nature.
On the flip side, neighborhoods like Mastin Lake, Drake Avenue, and Triana Blvd might be worth avoiding unless you're in it for a convenient location despite the drawbacks.
No matter where you end up, Huntsville has a lot to offer, from its rich history and booming economy to its stunning natural beauty.
Just pick a neighborhood you're certain you would be most comfortable with, regardless of its shortcomings.
