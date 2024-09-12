The Best of Huntsville's AL Neighborhoods: A Local's Guide

If you've been scouring web page after page, looking for a city with the cost of living 8% lower than the national average, then zero in on this northern Alabama city in the Appalachian mountain area.

Yes, that's Huntsville, AL!

Huntsville is unique because it spans three counties—Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties. However, it's especially known for its heritage in aerospace and defense.

Rightly dubbed "the Rocket City," Huntsville's unemployment rate of 3%, less than the national average, says a lot about its economy.

It's no surprise that over 220,000 people call the city home. But, if all the cards are laid on the table, not every area in Huntsville is sunshine and roses.

Let's take a look at the best Huntsville, AL, neighborhoods and some of the ones you may want to stay away from.