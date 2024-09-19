Intricacies of Gambling Winnings and Losses: A Tax Guide

Gambling winnings at bCasino are fully taxable and must be reported on your tax return. This includes cash and the fair market value of prizes like cars and trips. The casino or other gambling operator must report winnings over certain thresholds to the IRS using form W-2G (more details below).

You must also track losses and can deduct them to offset winnings, but only to the extent of those winnings. In other words, you can’t produce a net loss to lower other income. Keep detailed records like casino statements, lottery tickets, racing stubs, and diaries.