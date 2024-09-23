Best practices in luxury car repair

Speaking of: Owners of luxury cars expect top-tier service. Building trust and a good relationship with them is crucial. Keeping communication clear, giving timely updates, and addressing any concerns right away are all part of delivering excellent service.

A happy customer isn’t just more likely to return—they’re also likely to recommend your garage to others. Offering personalised services, such as vehicle pick-up and drop-off, or providing a courtesy car, can further enhance the experience for luxury car owners, setting your garage apart from the competition and building a solid reputation in an increasingly competitive market.