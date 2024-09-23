Most Accessible Sporting Events To Watch Live
I think sports is one of the most enjoyable things to watch and be interested in. Not only is it a hobby that most of the world is also interested in but it is also a hobby that has multiple sub-hobbies attached to it.
If you are wondering what we mean by sub-hobbies, I mean that sports itself is a hobby and attending sports, playing sports, and even betting on sports, are all hobbies in themselves which makes sport so much more lovable. When it comes to watching sports live, certain sports really do offer an incredible experience, and some are fun but a lot more confusing.
This boils down to the sport you are watching, for a beginner, is very confusing but if you are watching horse racing, it is easy to follow. On this page, we will go through the sports that are the easiest for non-sports fans to attend.
Horse Racing
We may as well start with a sport that we have already mentioned and in all honesty, we may have already peaked because watching horse racing live is incredibly fun and a massively enjoyable day out. Horse racing festivals in themselves are massively popular with fans of the sport and even people who aren't fans of the sport still enjoy attending them.
Why?
It is a valid question and one that we can answer fairly easily. Horse racing events offer an immersive experience and really show community in the spotting world with a whole host of people gathered around with alcoholic drinks and money on horses they hadn't heard of ten minutes prior. If you put money on a horse and it wins, you feel like you’re on top of the world and people will join you in celebration.
Live horse racing is a massive part of the sport and looking at the with family or friends and picking a horse for you to bet on is an immersive experience missing from a lot of sports.
Soccer (Football)
Whether you are from America or anywhere else in the world, you will know how fun soccer is to watch live. Not only is it one of the most passionate sports in the world and the most fun, but again, it is a full and fun day out. Unlike horse racing, soccer matches are quite long with the match taking 90 minutes with a 15-minute break in the middle and added time also being a factor. Overall, a soccer match could be 100 minutes long and they will be 100 interesting minutes.
With soccer getting bigger in the US, more teams are coming over to the US and playing their pre-season matches here, which allows fans to see some of the best players in the world in the flesh.
Hockey
Although primarily a Canadian sport, over 13% of Americans actively followed the NHL . Which is the smallest of the four major sports but still has a huge number of viewers considering how big the USA is. When you watch hockey live, you can see why those 13% (and Canadians) love the sport so much. It is fast and entertaining with good crowds that let their passion be known.
The at-home hockey experience is fun but going in person allows you to have a whole new outlook on the sport.
Darts
We understand that most of you reading this will be American but for our British readers, going to the darts is essential in all sports. Not only is the atmosphere and comradery a huge part of the sport, but it is also a great day for you and some friends to have a lot of drinks and dress up in fun costumes or outfits.
